The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 43,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Southern by 20.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after buying an additional 35,094 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 15.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,850 shares of company stock worth $754,257. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

NYSE SO opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

