Yü Group (LON:YU) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU) shares were down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 221 ($2.93) and last traded at GBX 230 ($3.05). Approximately 5,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 8,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232.50 ($3.08).

The firm has a market capitalization of £37.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 234.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 242.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

In other news, insider Tony Perkins purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £10,665 ($14,142.69).

YÃ¼ Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom. The company supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. It also provides electric vehicle charge points; meter installations to connect properties under construction; and energy insights and advice services.

