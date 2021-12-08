$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) to report sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord posted sales of $780.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.51 million. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $164.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $114.05 and a 1-year high of $174.12.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

