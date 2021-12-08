Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.64 Million

Brokerages expect that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will post $27.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the lowest is $16.61 million. Limoneira posted sales of $29.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year sales of $159.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.14 million to $167.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $204.31 million, with estimates ranging from $192.42 million to $219.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

LMNR opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.76 million, a P/E ratio of -40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.95%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 10,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 28,016 shares of company stock valued at $431,847 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Limoneira by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 111,145 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Limoneira by 24.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 270,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 53,762 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira during the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Limoneira by 104.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

