BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 31st

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has decreased its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.40. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 79.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the third quarter worth $1,663,000.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

