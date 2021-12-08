imbrex Price Hits $0.0124 on Top Exchanges (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One imbrex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. imbrex has a total market cap of $106,981.48 and approximately $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, imbrex has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00045827 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.07 or 0.00219667 BTC.

About imbrex

imbrex is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

