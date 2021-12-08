Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Shares Up 16.3%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) shares shot up 16.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Separately, TD Securities set a C$2.50 price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.93.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.78. The stock has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

