Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM) traded down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 71,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.88 million and a P/E ratio of -2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17.

Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option agreement to earn a 60% interest in the Olivine Mountain property located in the Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia. Full Metal Minerals Ltd.

