ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Shares Up 15.7%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) shares were up 15.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 21,986 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 13,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56.

About ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUC)

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of immune-based therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate, ICT-107, is a dendritic cell-based immunotherapy targeting multiple tumor-associated antigens on glioblastoma stem cells.

