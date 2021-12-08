ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Shares Up 22%

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) shot up 22% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.10. 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELLRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04.

ElringKlinger AG provides lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.