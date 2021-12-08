Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.81. Approximately 43,579 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 16,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.06% of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x at the end of the most recent reporting period.

