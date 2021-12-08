Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) rose 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 117,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 836% from the average daily volume of 12,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06.

Santos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSLZY)

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

