Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Declares Dividend of $1.99

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 1.9855 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

VONOY opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $38.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

