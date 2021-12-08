BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 29.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:BKT opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $6.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,637,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after buying an additional 134,594 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

