NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Stock Price Up 7.6%

NanoXplore Inc. (CVE:GRA)’s stock price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.11 and last traded at C$5.10. Approximately 212,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 124,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.74.

GRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on shares of NanoXplore and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$804.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

