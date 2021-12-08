F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Announces GBX 3 Dividend

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of F&C Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 927 ($12.29) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The firm has a market cap of £4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.77. F&C Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 740 ($9.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 945.56 ($12.54). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 896.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 874.42.

In other F&C Investment Trust news, insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 116 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 858 ($11.38) per share, for a total transaction of £995.28 ($1,319.82). Also, insider Jeffrey Hewitt acquired 53 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 932 ($12.36) per share, with a total value of £493.96 ($655.03).

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

