Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) to Issue GBX 0.30 Dividend

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MERC stock opened at GBX 37 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.62. Mercia Asset Management has a 1-year low of GBX 22.50 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 44 ($0.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £162.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Mercia Asset Management from GBX 49 ($0.65) to GBX 52 ($0.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

