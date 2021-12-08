Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 106.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 473,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

