Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

