Morris Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.1% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $339.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.45. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.40.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

