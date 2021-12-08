PGGM Investments Sells 28,575 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

PGGM Investments lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,267 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 28,575 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $78,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Shares of ABT opened at $132.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.37. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.32 and a 12 month high of $134.08.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

