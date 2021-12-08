Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Holdings Raised by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 443,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,628 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up about 1.8% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Equinix were worth $350,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 78,505.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Equinix by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $812.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $794.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $809.88. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

