PGGM Investments Sells 92,816 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

PGGM Investments cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,614 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 92,816 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.06% of Target worth $61,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Target by 149.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,810,000 after acquiring an additional 484,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Shares of Target stock opened at $245.63 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.18. The company has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

