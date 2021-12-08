BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$29.80 and last traded at C$29.80. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.99.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.92 million and a P/E ratio of 22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

BQE Water Company Profile (CVE:BQE)

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

