Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Price Target Raised to GBX 290 at Berenberg Bank

Wickes Group (LON:WIX) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 290 ($3.85) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WIX. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Wickes Group from GBX 420 ($5.57) to GBX 450 ($5.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.77) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 313 ($4.15) to GBX 320 ($4.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.77) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 356 ($4.72).

WIX stock opened at GBX 237.80 ($3.15) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £617.42 million and a P/E ratio of 11.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 225.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 239.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. Wickes Group has a 52-week low of GBX 204 ($2.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 288.40 ($3.82).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Wickes Group’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

In related news, insider Christopher Rogers purchased 20,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £45,810.89 ($60,749.09).

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

