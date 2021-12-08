Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TD. Scotiabank upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $75.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average of $69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

