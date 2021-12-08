Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 1,051 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1,144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Deere & Company by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,948,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $361.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $347.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.15. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $250.62 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.18.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

