Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 13,735 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,255 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.9% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $52,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Microsoft by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 178,302 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,823 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Microsoft by 10.2% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 26,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 11.8% during the second quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 950 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

MSFT stock opened at $334.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $209.11 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.44.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 559,049 shares of company stock valued at $189,721,672. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

