Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $171.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

