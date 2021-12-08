Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get XOS alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Mattson purchased 35,560 shares of XOS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $141,173.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 185,560 shares of company stock worth $738,173 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOS stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50. XOS has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XOS will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XOS

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.