Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.06 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.260 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPAY. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.33.

EPAY stock opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.88 and a beta of 1.36. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

