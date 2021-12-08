CPUchain (CPU) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One CPUchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CPUchain has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. CPUchain has a total market cap of $42,556.95 and approximately $807.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00057980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,256.83 or 0.08690859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00061967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00081969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,761.91 or 1.01595224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002779 BTC.

CPUchain Profile

CPUchain’s launch date was July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 57,943,450 coins. CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . CPUchain’s official message board is medium.com/cpuchain . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPUchain is cpuchain.org

