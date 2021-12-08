iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Increased by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,806 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 5.7% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $28,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 145,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $106.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.12. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.88 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.