Exeter Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.2% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $229.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $167.29.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

