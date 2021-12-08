MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $499.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $507.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.82. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.24.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $5,802,469.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total value of $4,781,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,555 shares of company stock valued at $30,699,509. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

