Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.790-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Argus cut Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Wendy’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wendy’s stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.