Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,405 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in Ball by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Ball by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLL. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.61.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

