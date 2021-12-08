ARC Resources (AETUF) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS: AETUF) is one of 269 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ARC Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ARC Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 5.96% 3.41% 1.74% ARC Resources Competitors -30.27% -49.55% 5.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARC Resources and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $847.67 million -$408.48 million 15.97 ARC Resources Competitors $5.42 billion -$629.33 million -3.56

ARC Resources’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ARC Resources. ARC Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. ARC Resources pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 16.4% and pay out 563.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources’ rivals have a beta of 0.51, indicating that their average share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ARC Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 9 0 3.00 ARC Resources Competitors 2137 10702 15448 543 2.50

ARC Resources presently has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 89.56%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 18.39%. Given ARC Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

ARC Resources beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

