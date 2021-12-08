Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $21,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $614,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $125,652.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,839 shares of company stock worth $9,179,889 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $244.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.27. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $248.22.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

