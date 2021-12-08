Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Invitation Homes worth $17,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,026,000 after buying an additional 424,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,513,000 after buying an additional 953,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,736 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 17,772,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,721,000 after purchasing an additional 531,954 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 74.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.87. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $42.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.11%.

INVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

