63,675 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 11.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 286,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 5.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,016,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,827,000 after acquiring an additional 791,237 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 181.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 197,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 127,432 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 7.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 103,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 63.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 326,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,439,000 after acquiring an additional 126,504 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.07. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 3.16. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $32.36 and a 52-week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

