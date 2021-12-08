Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $754,000 Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 8.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 18.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Allegion by 100.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 20.7% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $131.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $106.52 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.36 and its 200-day moving average is $136.38.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,008 shares of company stock worth $1,883,020 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

