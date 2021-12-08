Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Novartis by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

NYSE:NVS opened at $80.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.67. The company has a market capitalization of $180.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

