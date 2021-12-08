Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives $223.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KXSCF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KXSCF opened at $150.51 on Friday. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $180.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.07.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.