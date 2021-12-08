Brokerages Set Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Target Price at $30.33

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OFC shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,182,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,571,000 after buying an additional 5,527,197 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,008,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,568,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,389,000 after purchasing an additional 665,514 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,489,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,693,000 after purchasing an additional 642,547 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

