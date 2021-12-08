TFG Advisers LLC Has $247,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,112,652.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 556,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 556,326 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,644,840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 957,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,290,000 after acquiring an additional 204,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,308.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 160,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 149,021 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $178.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $138.45 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.07 and its 200-day moving average is $174.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

