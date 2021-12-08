Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average is $68.42. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $73.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.