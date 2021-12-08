Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $194,000 in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,562 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 116,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 103,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,197,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,695,000 after purchasing an additional 64,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.08. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

