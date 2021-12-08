16,642 Shares in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDSB opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.02 million, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

PDSB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

