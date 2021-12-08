Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 63.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,156,000 after buying an additional 272,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,337,000 after buying an additional 178,903 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 329.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 133,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 25.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after buying an additional 125,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 385.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDP opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.29). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

